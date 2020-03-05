Former New York Rangers coach John Tortorella displayed his humorous personality after hysterically avoiding a selfie with a fan.

John Tortorella is a riot. There’s no questioning that, nor his humorous personality that always makes the headlines whether it was intentional or not.

The former New York Rangers and current Columbus Blue Jackets head coach has stolen social media headlines again. On Wednesday night, Tortorella was caught on camera avoiding a selfie with a fan.

After Tortorella was just being upfront with the fan, the 2004 Stanley Cup champion was heckled by another.

John Tortorella: not a fan of selfies 😂 pic.twitter.com/RiBaI9x718 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 5, 2020

If fans type in the head coach’s name online, they’ll notice there’s a hysterical photo of him. This clever individual decided to bring it up on his phone and place it against the glass behind the Blue Jackets bench.

The action was harmless and funny, but Tortorella’s response was also priceless. After the heckle, the two-time Jack Adams Award winner’s face said it all.

It seems that avoiding a selfie came back to haunt Tortorella and the Blue Jackets, who are one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season. While the team lost to the Calgary Flames in overtime, the Jackets moved ahead of the New York Islanders for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

If people think this type of clip of Tortorella is funny, then the average sports fans should also cheer for the Blue Jackets to clinch a berth in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Tortorella’s postgame press conferences in April won’t disappoint – that we know.