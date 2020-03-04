Gerrit Cole appeared on a local radio show and made some grand pronouncements about the New York Yankees’ goals.

The New York Yankees signed Gerrit Cole to strengthen their chances of winning the World Series, but one isn’t enough for the righty ace or his teammates.

Appearing on WFAN’s “Moose and Maggie,” Cole stated he signed with the Yankees for a key reason: they want to win multiple championships.

“As far as the checklist of what (his wife) Amy and I were looking for from an organization, the Yankees checked off the most boxes. … We’re not trying to win one, we’re trying to win many. Those young guys coming up through the org are going to play a huge role if we’re going to chase down multiple championships.”

Cole went 20-5 with an American League-leading 2.50 ERA for the Houston Astros in 2019. He then hit free agency and signed a nine-year, $324 million contract with the Yankees. Several sportsbooks have since named the Bronx Bombers as the hands-down 2020 World Series favorites.

From a baseball standpoint, Cole is absolutely correct. General manager Brian Cashman has spent the last several years restocking and developing the Yankees’ minor league system to be deep as can be. New York’s depth was on full display through a multitude of injuries in 2019, giving birth to the beloved “Next Man Up” mentality.

And with Cole at the top of the starting rotation, the Yankees are in a great position to win several titles. Once guys like Estevan Florial and Jasson Dominguez debut, the team will only be stronger. That means Cole could look forward to several rings, and fans can finally experience a sequel to the legendary ’90s dynasty.

The Yankees open the season in Baltimore on March 26 with Cole on the mound, so mark your calendars accordingly.