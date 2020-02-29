New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will receive further testing on a sore shoulder that’s kept him out of spring training action.

Aaron Boone told @YESNetwork Aaron Judge is going through some “testing” to get to the bottom of things …no update on timetable to get in first spring game #yankees — Meredith Marakovits (@M_Marakovits) February 29, 2020

Obviously, given the injuries that plagued the Yankees in 2019, this has fans concerned. Last season the team struggled to figure out exactly what was wrong with many of their injured players. It seemed like when they finally did identify the problem, a new one would pop up and begin the cycle again.

However, it’s still too early to be scared about Judge’s shoulder. Until these tests show something unsightly, Judge still simply has a sore shoulder. The Yankees have the luxury of being overly cautious with so much time until Opening Day.

The most important thing for a talent like Judge is to make sure he’s completely healthy for the regular season. The Yankees can take all the time they need to accomplish that. They can run as many tests as they want. All that matters is confirming that nothing in Judge’s shoulder is structurally wrong.

It’s important to remember that if the concern level for Judge was high, he wouldn’t be taking batting practice at all. He wouldn’t be ramping up his throwing to 120 feet. The Yankees would be playing it conservatively to prevent any further injury.

Hopefully, these tests don’t turn up anything unsightly. They just confirm for the Yankees that Judge is fine and can continue working his way back. Yankee fans can overreact to injury problems, but after 2019, those reflexes are understandable.

But there’s no reason to be concerned until there’s a reason to be concerned. Fans can adjust their reactions after the results of the tests come back.

For now, let’s assume the Yankees are being overly cautious with their star outfielder because they have the time to do so.