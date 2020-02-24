Tyson Fury established himself as the heavyweight champ following his dominant seventh-round TKO victory over Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) — known as the “Gypsy King” — is now at the top of the heavyweight division. Fury executed a seventh-round TKO victory over WBC champion Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It was the second fight between the two, with the first having been held in December 2018.

Fury dominated the fight from the opening bell as he kept pressing the action and hitting Wilder with clean shots.

He knocked down Wilder in the third round following an overhand right and then dropped Wilder again in round No. 5 with a left hook to the body. Heading into the seventh round, Wilder was a beaten fighter. The 34-year-old was bleeding from his mouth and left ear and ultimately looked exhausted.

Fury continued his assault on Wilder, forcing him to the corner while landing a barrage of punches. This propelled Wilder’s co-trainer Mark Breland to throw in the towel. Referee Kenny Bayless thus stopped the fight at 1:39 of the seventh round.

Ever since his first fight with Wilder, which ended in a split decision, Fury’s been a global star. Now that he’s the WBC champion (the most prestigious title in the sport), the boxing world awaits what he’ll do next.

There are numerous options as to who Fury will face in his upcoming fight. But realistically, only two legitimate possibilities exist.

A Third fight with Wilder

Wilder has 30 days to decide whether to undergo an immediate rematch. Since he’ll likely want to avenge his first professional loss and regain the title, it’s a good bet that Wilder will exercise his option. Wilder additionally mentioned after the fight that he was dealing with a leg injury, so he’ll presumably want to face Fury again when he’s 100%.

Fury dominated Wilder in the rematch and many felt he won the first fight. Nonetheless, both fighters were entertaining and fans wouldn’t mind seeing a trilogy. Fury would likely be the favorite to win again, but Wilder’s devastating punching power always makes him a threat.

The third fight between Fury and Wilder would happen as early as this summer.

A unification fight with Anthony Joshua

If Wilder doesn’t exercise his rematch clause, the man that everybody will want to see Fury fight is WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The 30-year-old Joshua regained his titles and avenged his only professional loss when he defeated Andy Ruiz Jr. in December via unanimous decision.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted shortly after Fury’s victory that the two should take part in a unification fight this summer.

No need for a third let’s go straight to it in the Summer! #undisputed — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) February 23, 2020

Given the fact that both Fury and Joshua are from England, Wembley Stadium in London could certainly host the fight. It’s a venue that has a capacity of 90,000. The atmosphere would be electric and it would certainly be the biggest fight in boxing in 2020.

If Wilder doesn’t elect to undergo a rematch, negotiations for a fight between Fury and Joshua could begin.