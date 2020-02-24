The New York Yankees have one of the worst farm systems in baseball, but that shouldn’t stop fans from looking towards the future.

The Athletic’s Keith Law released his top-100 prospect list on Monday. Three New York Yankees prospects are featured on the list, two of whom are in camp with the team right now.

Clarke Schmidt is the Yankees’ highest-rated prospect at 51st overall. Schmidt is a safe, but unexciting prospect if he can stay healthy. He played his first full season in MiLB last season after missing years due to injury.

Law believes that Schmidt’s delivery has improved since Tommy John surgery, which makes him a safe bet to be a starter in the future. His changeup is still stiff and he doesn’t have electric stuff.

He’s likely never going to be anything more than a middle of the rotation guy. Still, that high floor is appealing in the world of prospect scouting.

Deivi Garcia checks in next at 67th overall. Law believes that Garcia has the stuff to remain a starter. His stuff isn’t electric, but when combined with a deceptive delivery, it’s incredibly effective. The big knock on Garcia are the control issues that result from his small size.

Garcia has to work extra hard to put everything into each pitch, which becomes a detriment to his command. That lack of control and electric size is why many believe Garcia’s future is in the bullpen. Law is not one of those people. He believes that Garcia has a chance to be a middle to back of the rotation starter.

Lastly, Jasson Dominguez squeaks onto the list at 99. Dominguez has true five-tool potential, but his lack of game experience limits his ceiling on this list. Dominguez has never played a game of professional baseball, so it’s hard to rank him over other prospects who have a larger body of work.

Law believes that Dominguez is ready to go and play stateside in 2020 with the potential to reach full-season ball. His development will be all about the mental aspects of the game. He’s a physical specimen, but that doesn’t tell scouts how his approach at the plate looks or how well he recognizes breaking balls.

That’s what they’re going to find out this season. If Dominguez has the advanced mind to match his body, he could be at the top lists like these in a year’s time.