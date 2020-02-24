Injuries and suspensions to New York Yankees starters may seem like bad news, but Jonathan Loaisiga sees a silver lining.

The New York Yankees might have two rotation spots open this spring. Youngster Jonathan Loaisiga has his eye on one of those openings.

“There is a chance for a spot in the rotation,” Loaisiga told the New York Post’s George A. King III. “If that happens, I have to do my job on the field.”

Heading into training camp, there was only one unmanned place in the Bombers’ starting five. James Paxton vacated that when he underwent back surgery in early February. He could return in May, assuming there’s no setback in his rehab.

Most people assume southpaw Jordan Montgomery will win the right to fill in for Big Maple. The vacancy Loaisiga covets belongs to Luis Severino, who is dealing with a forearm issue.

Sevy missed all but three games of 2019 with lat and rotator cuff injuries. Thanks to that unfortunate history, no one would be surprised if he started a second-straight season on the injured list.

FILTHY 89mph Changeup from Jonathan Loaisiga. This guy is nasty. pic.twitter.com/QyN4WcIY3I — Pitcher List (@PitcherList) June 15, 2018

Domingo German will miss at least the first 63 games of the season due to a suspension for domestic violence. That makes Loaisiga a top option to replace Severino should he go down.

Loaisiga, 25, made four starts for the Bombers in 2019, going 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 12 innings. As a reliever, he posted a 3.20 ERA and fanned 23 batters in 19.2 innings.

The 25-year-old could face stiff competition for a possible starting role from guys like Luis Cessa and Michael King. Deivi Garcia could also bid for the rotation slot, although the 20-year-old likely needs more time to develop.

Loaisiga started New York’s second spring training game, pitching one hitless inning. He’ll have to do a lot more of that to prove he should be the next man up in the New York Yankees starting carousel.