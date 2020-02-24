Legendary New York Yankees shortstop and current Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter comments on the Astros’ scandal.

This past MLB offseason, the sports world witnessed arguably the largest scandal in recent memory. After an investigation — which came after a bombshell report from Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic — MLB found the Houston Astros guilty of sign-stealing. The ballclub took part in the act during the 2017 and 2018 campaigns, with the former season ending in them winning the World Series.

Since the scandal’s publication, those in and around the sport have come together to offer comments. One of the latest to do so is legendary New York Yankees shortstop and current Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter.

“It’s like a slow drip of responses coming out from everyone,” Jeter said Monday at Marlins spring training, per Steven Wine of the Associated Press. “You hope at some point people can just move on. But look, it’s unfortunate. It’s a black eye for the sport.”

Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred implemented a $5 million fine (the largest possible financial penalty), stripped the Astros of their first and second-round draft picks in both 2020 and 2021, and suspended manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for one year. The Astros fired both individuals shortly after the league revealed the sanctions.

Many aren’t happy with the punishment that’s been provided, especially due to the fact that Manfred granted immunity to the players. Nonetheless, individuals like José Altuve and Alex Bregman have lost respect from many in the sport.

Jeter — who was recently elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame — additionally noted that this whole scandal will affect those involved for a significant period of time.

“When you talk about people trying to get an edge in baseball, I don’t think that’s anything new. People have been trying to do it for years,” he said. “But, obviously, people took it way too far. And there are penalties for it. They’re paying the price.

“Regardless of what the penalties are, others are going to have their opinions on what they think should happen. You hope that over time it passes. But I’m sure this is going to sting for a while.”