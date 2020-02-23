Gerrit Cole has all the talent in the world, but New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner thinks the ace’s success lies in his preparation.

The New York Yankees finally have their ace. Gerrit Cole signed a monstrous deal in the offseason and the Yankees expect his talent to carry the team to new heights. But veteran Yankee Brett Gardner is impressed with more than just Cole’s talent.

“What have I learned about Gerrit Cole?” Gardner said via Joel Sherman of the New York Post. “He seems next level with preparation and with how he thinks and sees the game.”

This is a dangerous combination for the rest of the American League. The righty flamethrower experienced postseason success with the Houston Astros, but he’s still looking for his first elusive World Series.

Judging by his laser-focus during spring training, it sounds as if Cole’s work ethic is going to ensure big things in New York.

“There is no complacency of ‘I have elite stuff and I am going to throw it every fifth day,’” Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said. “It’s as intentional and detail-oriented in those five days as anyone in the game.”

Yankee fans have to be salivating over the thought of seeing Cole on the mound in pinstripes once every five days. The three-time All-Star is going to make his debut in the pinstripes on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The spring training game won’t be quite as dramatic as when he takes the bump on Opening Day, but it’ll give Yankee fans a glimpse of what’s to come.