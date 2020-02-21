According to one former MLB general manager, Gleyber Torres is the lone player the New York Yankees can’t afford to lose.

Former New York Mets general manager Jim Duquette believes Gleyber Torres is the best player on the New York Yankees.

Duquette told the New York Post’s Justin Terranova as much while discussing possible Yankees’ injuries.

“If [Aaron] Judge misses another month and a half, can [Mike] Tauchman repeat what he did?” Duquette queried Terranova, “But it’s just little things like that. I feel like it’s nitpicking with such a deep and strong roster. … Unless the injury is to Gleyber Torres, they can overcome it. He’s the one guy for me who is invaluable to that club.”

Torres, 23, is undoubtedly an essential asset to the Yankees. In 2019, just his second MLB season, he slashed .278/.337/.535 with 38 homers, 90 RBIs, and a 3.9 rWAR. He was also an All-Star for the second-straight year.

Torres will take on an even greater role for the Bombers in 2020. His primary position in his first two MLB seasons was second base, but that won’t be the case in 2020. New York made him the default shortstop of the future when they lost Didi Gregorius to free agency.

After five years as the Bombers’ starting shortstop, Gregorius signed with the Philadelphia Phillies during the offseason.

Despite that, many people would argue that the Yankees’ success depends more on players like Judge or Gerrit Cole.

New York’s lineup is loaded with righty sluggers like Torres. Also, defensive whiz Tyler Wade could fill in at short if needed.

But Duquette is ostensibly assuming that Torres will somehow improve on his incredible 2019 output during the coming season. If that’s the case, the young infielder may actually be the most irreplaceable New York Yankees star in 2020.