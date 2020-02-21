New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is dealing with a shoulder injury, but it shouldn’t keep him from enjoying a complete spring training.

Unfortunately, New York Yankees fans are anything but surprised when they hear Aaron Judge has suffered a physical setback. They’ll be happy to hear that there’s good news on that front.

The latest Judge injury is a sore shoulder. So, it’s good that recent news from Bombers’ spring training is that Judge is ready to start swinging.

“Expect to start [Judge’s] hitting program and ramping him up [Friday],’’ Aaron Boone told the New York Post’s George A. King III. “He will be in the cage hitting off the tee and soft toss. Feel good about where he is at.’’

That’s great news for a young man who just can’t seem to stay healthy.

The soon to be 28-year-old slugger has yet to build on his monster 2017 season. During his rookie year, Judge bashed 52 home runs, amassed 114 RBIs, and easily won Rookie of the year.

Since then, he’s been the definition of injury-prone.

Judge was one of the many Yankees who dealt with injuries during the 2019 season. He missed 60 games that year, after missing 50 in 2018.

Fans are dying to see if he can top his ROY output in a full season. Such a performance would shove Judge towards a spot among the Bombers’ all-time greats.

If he continues to ride out major portions of seasons on the injured list, he’ll be an incredible disappointment. Hopefully, the Yankees can get Judge and everyone else ready to go for the 2020 MLB season.

With the Boston Red Sox in semi-rebuild mode and the Houston Astros reeling from a sign-stealing scandal, 2020 could be the Bombers’ best shot at a 28th World Series championship.