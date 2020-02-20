The New York Yankees are dealing with another injury to the starting rotation this spring training. This time, it’s Luis Severino.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone delivered bad news after Luis Severino missed his scheduled bullpen session on Thursday. According to Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News, Severino experienced soreness in his right arm.

Ackert also notes that two MRIs show a “loose body” in his throwing arm. Severino made just three starts in the regular season last season due to a lat strain and rotator cuff inflammation suffered in spring training.

Boone said that Severino feels the discomfort when throwing his changeup per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

The Yankees signed Severino to a four-year, $40 million deal prior to the beginning of last season. Severino, who turned 26 on Thursday, threw bullpen sessions on Feb. 13 and 16. Including the postseason, Severino went 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA (four earned runs in 20.1 innings) in five starts last season.

Left-hander James Paxton is expected to miss at least three months after undergoing back surgery. The injuries to Paxton and Severino put added pressure on newly-signed Gerrit Cole to carry the rotation. It’s also worth noting that Domingo German is serving an 81-game domestic violence suspension.

With lefty Jordan Montgomery already likely to receive a spot in the starting rotation, Deivi Garcia, Jonathan Loaisiga, Clarke Schmidt, Michael King, and Luis Cessa all have a chance to earn a spot of their own if Severino misses extended time.