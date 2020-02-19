Less than 72 hours after being involved in a devastating wreck at the Daytona 500, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is recovering with his family.

Ryan Newman’s crash was one of the worst in recent NASCAR history. Less than 72 hours later, Newman is on the road to recovery with his family by his side.

The NASCAR Cup Series mainstay was released from Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida on Thursday. Newman was previously involved in a fiery crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday evening.

Newman’s estranged wife Krissie shared a video of him leaving the hospital alongside their daughters Brooklyn and Ashlyn. Krissie referred to the trio’s walk as the “Best sight ever!!!”

Roush Fenway Racing confirmed that Newman had been treated and released. In a statement released earlier on Thursday, they noted that Newman was, “fully alert and walking around.”

The same statement declared that “true to his jovial nature, Newman has also been joking around with staff, friends, and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”

They also included a photo of a smiling Newman, donned in a hospital gown, posing with Brooklyn and Ashlyn.

Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement pic.twitter.com/xIZRiaRApi — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

Newman is the driver for RFR’s No. 6 car at the Cup Series level. He had the lead on the final lap of NASCAR’s premier event but accidentally spun out just prior to crossing the start/finish line.

His car hit the wall at top speed and flipped before it was hit by another car. The mangled No. 6 Ford eventually completed the race on its roof in a shower of sparks and flames.

Medical personnel was able to pull Newman out of the car and immediately transferred him to Halifax. After several tense hours, NASCAR and RFR confirmed that Newman was in serious condition, but that his injuries were not life-threatening.

While Newman has been released from the hospital, it’s likely his streak of 649 consecutive Cup Series starts will end. RFR has not yet announced a replacement driver for the No. 6 Ford.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffMags5490