LeBron James took to Twitter to implore MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to do more to punish the Houston Astros.

LeBron James has a better read on Major League Baseball than the league’s own commissioner does.

Let that sink in.

On Wednesday, James took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing saga.

Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F*^king irate! I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc etc about this. Literally the ball(⚾️) is in your court(or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports! #JustMyThoughtsComingFromASportsJunkieRegardlessMyOwnSportIPlay — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

James echoed a feeling felt by a huge portion of MLB players—anger.

And why shouldn’t he? Sure he may not be a baseball player, but imagine a defender knowing exactly how James was going to go to the hoop? It’d probably be a lot tougher for him to score. Maybe it’s so difficult for him that his team loses in the conference finals instead of heading to the NBA Finals as favorites.

He’d probably be pretty upset about that.

Of course, the main point here is that LeBron James, NBA superstar, has a better feel for what the game of baseball needs that Rob Manfred, the commissioner of Major League Baseball. It doesn’t take a perspective crafted by years of devotion to the game to realize that the Astros players should have been punished.

Now logistically, that would be a difficult task to accomplish three years later. Assuming the Astros actually stopped cheating in 2018, many of the players are on other teams now. Those teams would be unjustly punished because of the actions of the player as a member of the Astros.

Still, players feel that something has to be done. Even Mike Trout, the world’s most quiet superstar to ever play a sport, spoke out regarding the lack of proper justice.

Mike Trout is not happy with the Astros and the punishment they received pic.twitter.com/VDwJCFZXHl — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) February 17, 2020

If mild-mannered Mike Trout is speaking out about the state of baseball, it’s a huge problem. When LeBron James, the most famous athlete in the world, speaks out, it’s an absolute disaster.