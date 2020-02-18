New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu addressed the Houston Astros cheating scandal and said he was “disappointed.”

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu became the latest member of the team to comment on the Houston Astros cheating scandal. Speaking to several reporters, the former NL batting champion said he was “disappointed” in the Astros.

DJ LeMahieu says he's "not angry, but disappointed" with the Astros pic.twitter.com/LfG8kshapy — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 18, 2020

“I would say just, you know, not angry. I’m disappointed,” LeMahieu said. “You know, it’s just one of those things I hope we can move on from and it’s behind us. And we know we’re playing on an even playing level now.”

DJ LeMahieu now joins Masahiro Tanaka and Gleyber Torres, among others, as active members of the Yankees who have commented on the matter. On Monday, Torres said he believed the Astros cheated in 2019 as well as 2017 and 2018. On Feb. 10, pitcher Masahiro Tanaka said he felt the Astros cheated the Yankees out of a World Series.

DJ LeMahieu, meanwhile, has stayed quiet until now. He hit .429 with a pair of home runs and seven RBI in six games against Houston last year. He hit .346 in the ALCS with two home runs and three RBI, including a clutch game-tying homer in Game 6. Houston ultimately won the game and the series on Jose Altuve’s walk-off home run.

But all in all, it seems DJ LeMahieu just wants to move on and focus on baseball. After all, if the Astros were cheating last year, he certainly made them pay with his bat.

Hopefully, LeMahieu works the same magic against Houston in 2020.