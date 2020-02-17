Being famous isn’t always glamorous. New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner is learning that lesson the hard way due to an obsessed fan.

According to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com, Brett Gardner has a stalker. Gina Devasahayam is obsessed with the New York Yankees star. According to Kuty, it’s to the point that Gardner needed to go to court to obtain a restraining order.

Devasahayam told the judge that she’s Gardner’s “future wife” and he sends her “sexual signals” from the field.

“They have their own signals, first of all, for pitch type and all that. … And then there’s another thing called romantically and sexually signaling toward me,” she said. “That is how our relationship has progressed because he has started sexually signaling toward me.”

According to Kuty, Gardner and Devasahayam had never met before he filed for a restraining order.

Devasahayam has been kicked out of multiple ballparks after attempting to sneak into the Yankees’ clubhouse. Once in Camden Yards and once at Yankee Stadium.

After being thrown out of Yankee Stadium during the postseason, Devasahayam sued the Yankees, Gardner, and MLB. In her suit, Devasahayam requested dual access to the stadium.

“I request the Court to grant me access to the Stadium in accordance with MLB fan policy and also in accordance with ‘Significant other’ of MLB player Brett Gardner,” she wrote in the lawsuit. “I am a Yankees fan and also the future wife of Brett Gardner.”

According to Kuty, she also claims that this relationship started in 2015 when she emailed then Yankees manager Joe Girardi. She asked Girardi to inform Gardner of her interest. Devasahayam claims that Gardner then penned her a love letter.

This is a bizarre story that shows that being a major league baseball player comes with its own set of problems. Sometimes being famous isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.