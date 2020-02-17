New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres is the latest in a long string of players to accuse the Astros of cheating in 2019.

Gleyber Torres says he believes the Astros continued cheating in 2019. “If I played video games with you and I see your controller, I’ll know what’s coming. I will hit really well and I will win. And if you tell me we’re playing again, I’ll do the same thing because I won.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 17, 2020

And he makes a great point too. Torres, as well as baseball fans in general, believe it’s ridiculous that the Astros would just stop cheating. If the cheating is working and they’re getting away with it, why throw that advantage away?

It doesn’t make sense. Logical thinking would conclude that the Astros would only cheat more efficiently and more discreetly.

Torres equated the comment to cheating at video games against teammate Luis Severino. If Torres can see what pitch Severino is about to throw him, he’s ready for it and crushes it. It’s a literally perfect comparison between Major League Baseball and MLB The Show.

How does Gleyber know? Because he cheats at video games with Luis Severino. “When I face Severino, I see the controller. The next time, I do the same thing.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 17, 2020

The hilarious image of Torres going yard as himself off Severino pitching as himself aside, the point is that Torres isn’t just going to stop sneaking a peek at the controller if it’s working.

Why would he give that advantage up? Severino hasn’t caught him (yet). He’s likely running up the score on poor Luis every time they play. But sure, he’s just gonna stop on his own accord because “he doesn’t know if it’s still effective.”

And yet, baseball fans are expected to believe that the Houston Astros just stopped cheating? They went out and won a World Series with this cheating system but then couldn’t decide if it was still effective?

And the evidence made public by Mike Fiers and Jomboy is all that commissioner Rob Manfred could prove?

Or, like Gleyber Torres, are baseball fans smart enough to realize that the Astros never stopped cheating? Is it possible they simply improved the system?

After all, Torres wouldn’t just stop looking at Severino’s controller while playing video games.