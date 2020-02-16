New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton was mic’d up at practice on Sunday, and it was everything fans could have hoped for and more.

If you’ve ever wanted to see what goes on behind the scenes at spring training, Zack Britton has you covered. He was mic’d up for practice on Sunday and New York Yankees fans were treated to some truly amazing content.

Britton came out of the gate hot to comment on the sturdiness of Masahiro Tanaka’s hair. He ripped on Ben Heller’s pants, talked a little jog from the bullpen strategy with David Hale, and captured the essence of Tommy Kahnle in one sound.

No one: Literally no one: Tommy Kahnle:

I mean, what could Britton possibly have said to warrant such a response? Is this just the way Kahnle interacts with other humans on a daily basis? Whatever the answer is, this video will return repeatedly during the 2020 season and that is an exciting development.

This video is exactly the content that Major League Baseball should be pushing. It shows the player’s personalities in their natural habitat. Giving fans a lens into the behind the scenes action of their favorite team only increases interest.

And any video that features Tommy Kahnle just being Tommy Kahnle is a gift from the baseball gods. That guy’s everyday activities are the purest form of good content. If I were working for the YES Network, I would have a full documentary crew following Kahnle around at all times. You never know when he’s going to go wild and provide the video of the year.