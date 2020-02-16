New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has kept quiet about the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, but he couldn’t help himself here.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is indirectly expressing his displeasure with the Houston Astros on Twitter and fans are loving it.

On Saturday, Bleacher Report tweeted about Astros shortstop Carlos Correa’s conversation with MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal regarding the sign-stealing scandal. The tweet specifically included Correa’s statement about second baseman Jose Altuve telling his teammates not to rip his jersey off after his series-clinching walk-off home run in the ALCS.

Former MLB outfielder and current Nippon Professional Baseball player Adam Jones isn’t buying the lame excuse from Correa and Judge seems to agree.

It is no surprise that Judge is invested in and infuriated by this drama more than most. Not only did his team fall twice to the Astros in the postseason, but he lost the 2017 AL MVP to Altuve.

Correa’s comments to Rosenthal came primarily in response to Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger’s remarks. Bellinger said Altuve stole the MVP from Judge in 2017 and this assertion rubbed Correa the wrong way.

Again, it is understandable why Judge would be so upset by everything that has transgressed. He probably feels as though he was robbed of an MVP award as well as of a World Series. Who knows how far the Yankees could have gotten if the Astros didn’t do what they did.