The New York Yankees continue to add bullpen depth. This time they’ve added former Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis.

The New York Yankees continue to add depth to the roster. They learned last season that it’s impossible to have too much depth because injuries are an inevitability. If a team isn’t careful, it could ruin their season.

The Yankees depth was extraordinary in 2019. It not only saved their season but helped them win over 100 games. That’s every team’s dream. They’ve done a good job of adding depth all over their team this offseason.

That trend continued on Saturday with the reported signing of Chad Bettis.

Another former Colorado Rockies player joins the #Yankees: RHP Chad Bettis has been issued a Spring Training locker. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 15, 2020

Bettis has spent the first seven years of his career with the Colorado Rockies. He’s switched from starting to relieving multiple times and could fill either role for the Yankees.

In 2019, Bettis made 32 appearances, but only three starts. He threw 63.2 innings with a 6.08 ERA and a 5.16 FIP. It was not his best year, though it’s becoming his normal. Bettis hasn’t had a season with an ERA under 5.00 since 2016.

He was better away from Coors Field in 2019, but not by much. For his career, his ERA is about a run and a half lower on the road. Maybe a fresh start in a new stadium is all he needs to find his groove again.

Bettis isn’t likely to make the Yankees roster out of spring training, but he’ll likely be on the shuttle from Scranton often in 2020. If he does make the team out of camp, it’s because of one thing.

Injuries are the most likely scenario that could help Bettis earn a spot in the bullpen, which is possible given the Yankees’ recent history.