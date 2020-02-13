The Trenton Thunder — the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate — need help naming their brand new bat dog.

The Trenton Thunder have a long history of bat dogs. They began the tradition in 2000 while still a part of the Boston Red Sox organization. It’s become one of the best-known traditions in the entire MiLB since the New York Yankees named the Thunder one of their affiliates in 2003.

The team always tries to have two bat dogs on the team. The first one, Chase, was active from 2000-2013. He received his partner, Derby, in 2008. Rookie then began his tenure when Chase passed away in 2013.

Derby passed away in 2018, leaving Rookie lonely on the field for the last two years. Nonetheless, that will no longer be the case, as the Thunder have acquired a new puppy to join the team. They’ll need assistance from fans when it comes to naming him though.

This Bat Dog needs a name 🐶 Vote and you could win 4 tickets to Opening Day, April 9th! ⚾️ https://t.co/IB0PkxWH9e pic.twitter.com/6rcOhKy7pA — Trenton Thunder (@TrentonThunder) February 14, 2020

The Thunder have provided fans with five names to choose from. Each one has a baseball theme, as all the dogs have had.

The first choice is Dug, short for Dugout. Second is Dash, short for Dash to Home Plate. Third is Scout, short for nothing. Fourth is Bronx, short for Bronx Bomber. And the last choice is Ace, short for Ace of the Staff.

Anybody can vote to name the adorable puppy just by clicking here.

Please go ahead and help this puppy receive a clever name so he can assist future Yankees as they attempt to reach the major leagues.