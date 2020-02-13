New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino wants to focus on his health this year after missing much of the 2019 campaign.

Last year, Luis Severino was one of the many New York Yankees to experience a stint on the injured list. He suffered not just rotator cuff inflammation in his right shoulder, but also a Grade 2 lat strain. The setbacks caused him to miss nearly the entire season, as he didn’t make his debut until Sept. 17.

But things are looking up for the 25-year-old. It’s a brand new season with a brand new mindset, and the right-hander is ultimately looking to stay out of the trainer’s room.

“For me, the main thing for me is be healthy,” Severino said Wednesday at spring training, per Garrett Stepien of SNY. “It’s a long season, so we have to take care of a lot of things. But this year, my goal is to be healthy, help my team and just know, as a team, it’s get to the World Series and win it.”

Severino finished 1-1 in his trio of starts last season, pitching a total of 12 innings. He allowed six hits and a pair of earned runs in that span. Severino appeared in the All-Star Game during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Luis and the rest of the Yankees pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Wednesday, with their first workout occurring on Thursday. After the first full-squad workout commences on Feb. 18, the team will begin their spring training schedule with a 1:05 p.m. ET matchup against the Blue Jays on the 22nd.