What New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez said about Jose Altuve now has an early lead for the quote of the year.

Gary Sanchez has some thoughts on how Jose Altuve didn’t want teammates ripping his shirt off after his walk-off home run in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Gary Sánchez on the video of Jose Altuve protecting his jersey after Game 6 of the ALCS: "If I hit a homer and get my team to the World Series, they can rip off my pants. They can rip everything off." — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) February 12, 2020

Apparently, if Sanchez was the one hitting a homer to send his team to the World Series, the New York Yankees catcher would let his teammates take all of his clothes off on national television.

I’ll let Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media set that scene for you…

Scene: It's late October. Gary Sanchez is standing naked on the field at Yankee Stadium, his uniform torn off his body. The Yankees are going to the World Series. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) February 12, 2020

That’s right. Naked Sanchez celebrating his walk-off homer to go to the World Series. Try removing that image from your brain.

Of course, this quote comes across as a thinly veiled accusation that Altuve was wearing a buzzer and knew an Aroldis Chapman slider was coming. Many have speculated that the buzzer is the only justification for how concerned Altuve was about staying clothed. Sanchez took it upon himself to say he’d go full birthday suit if he found himself in the same situation.

A strong quote to symbolize the start of a strong season. Only that type of quote could steal attention away from Gerrit Cole’s first Yankees bullpen session.

The start of the 2020 campaign is going to be full of quotes like this one. Reporters will be asking players to comment on what the Houston Astros did. Some may even be asked to comment on things the Astros weren’t officially caught with like the illegal buzzers.

It’s hard to believe that anyone else could top Sanchez saying he’d go fully nude, but it’s a long season, so we’ll see.