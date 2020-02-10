Masahiro Tanaka is the latest of the New York Yankees to come out and say he feels the Houston Astros cheated the team out of a World Series.

According to reports, Tanaka met with reporters at the Yankees’ spring training complex in Tampa, Florida. When asked if he felt the Astros cheated New York out of a World Series championship, he kept it simple.

“Yeah,” Tanaka said per Danny Abriano of SNY. “You do feel that way. You do feel that way.”

“I don’t know if mad is the right word,” Tanaka added about it. “It’s something that’s out of the rule. They’re obviously not abiding by the rules, so yeah. That’s what I thought.”

Tanaka joins former teammate CC Sabathia in saying he feels Houston’s actions cost the Yankees the World Series. The big lefty made those comments on his podcast, “R2C2,” last month.

This, Yankees fans, is how the Astros never cheat again. I even discussed it in greater detail in a recent column. By continually talking about what Houston did and how it affected baseball, the microscope is on the Astros more and more. Every piece of success they have, even this year, will have doubt cast on it.

Tanaka is just the latest Yankee to address the Astros in this matter. Appearing on “The Michael Kay Show” on Friday, third baseman Gio Urshela said Astros second baseman Jose Altuve “probably” knew what pitch to expect ahead of a series-clinching home run.

Sorry, MLB. This isn’t going away quietly. Hopefully, Tanaka and the rest of the Yankees keep the conversation going.