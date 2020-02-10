Pop star Austin Mahone claims that Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes stole the popular nickname “Mahomie” from him.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes solidified his mark in NFL history becoming the youngest Super Bowl MVP at age 24. Many other young stars ascended to Miami to enjoy the big game festivities of Super Bowl weekend. One such star was 23-year-old Pop Singer Austin Mahone, whose last name is eerily similar to that of the MVP quarterback.

When asked about a possible collab with an athlete or celebrity, Mahone said Mahomes would be his choice because “I came up with Mahomies years ago and he just used that in his new commercial.” Mahone is referring to Mahomes’ new State Farm commercial with Aaron Rodgers.

“I’m a big football fan,” Mahone told ESNY. “I’m from San Antonio, Texas, big Cowboys fan. I actually had dinner with DeAndre Hopkins last night at the GQ Sports Dinner so that was pretty cool and I think I got KC in the Super Bowl. I’m going for them.”

Mahone continued to say that he reached out to Mahomes about doing something together and the MVP replied, “I’m down.”

This is 2020 people, when pop stars and athletes have the same fan base nickname and some brand will probably pay them to appear in a commercial together.