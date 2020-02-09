New York Yankees right-hander Chad Green reveals his initial reaction to the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

This offseason, the MLB witnessed one of its larger scandals in recent memory. A bombshell report came out in November alleging that the Houston Astros took part in sign-stealing during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. After an investigation, the league suspended then-manager A.J. Hinch and then-general manager Jeff Luhnow for one year. The organization fired either individual thereafter.

The overall scandal and punishment have been bittersweet for New York Yankees fans. On one hand, it’s good to see justice being served. But on the other hand, the Yanks could’ve legitimately won another title in 2017 if it weren’t for the Astros apparently cheating in the ALCS.

Multiple Yankees players have revealed their thoughts on the matter, with right-hander Chad Green emerging as the most recent one.

“My initial reaction was just frustration, I guess,” Green said when asked about the scandal, per Dan Martin of the New York Post.

“I think that’s the initial reaction,” he added. “Anybody is gonna be upset about it a little bit. But you move forward.”

During that 2017 championship series, the Astros were 0-3 on the road with an average of 1.67 runs scored. But at home (where they could steal signs), Houston won all four games and crossed the plate an average of 3.75 times.

The Yankees pitchers and catchers will report to spring training this Wednesday, with the team’s first full-squad workout occurring on Feb. 18. Spring training game No. 1 will then take place on Feb. 22 at 1:05 p.m. ET against the Toronto Blue Jays.