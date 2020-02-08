The NBA trade deadline featured four-team deals, an Andre Iguodala resolution, and a bunch of stars heading to new cities.

Staying up for days on end is the only way to keep up with the NBA this time of year. This season’s NBA trade deadline did not disappoint. The Hoops Addicts Anonymous Podcast is joined by ESNY’s own Collin Loring to talk about one of the craziest deadlines in recent memory.

The biggest trade of the week was a mammoth four-team, 12-player trade between the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Atlanta Hawks. A full rotation was swapped between the four squads, but the biggest names involved are undoubtedly Robert Covington and Clint Capela.

Covington is heading to the Houston Rockets to play in their super small ball lineups alongside James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Capela, on the other hand, is leaving Houston for the Atlanta Hawks. The rim-running center should see a steady diet of pick-and-rolls with second-year point guard Trae Young.

Andre Iguodala was involved in one of the deadline’s other major deals. The exiled wing is bound for the Miami Heat, who are poised to make some noise in the Eastern Conference this year. Do they have enough to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks? That’s debatable.

One of the bigger storylines of the deadline involved a bidding war between both Los Angeles squads. The Lakers and Clippers both wanted Marcus Morris Sr. from the New York Knicks. In the end, little brother had enough assets to swing a three-team deal with the Knicks and Washington Wizards.

With so much to break down, the Hoops Addicts guys have everything covered.