Former New York Yankees manager Joe Torre will be changing jobs this year. On Thursday, MLB announced that he is now going to be a special advisor to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

“I have always appreciated Joe’s great respect for Baseball and his lifetime of contributions to the National Pastime,” Manfred said in a statement. “I am pleased that Joe will remain a valuable resource to us, as he has been for the last decade.”

Torre has been MLB’s head of baseball operations since 2011, and it looks like he wants to move on to an easier, less stressful job which makes sense. After all, the Hall of Famer is 79 years old.

In the world of baseball, Torre is a household name. Even though he achieved most of his baseball success as manager of the Yankees, Torre made a name for himself as a hard-nosed player in the 1960s and 70s. He played for the New York Mets from 1975 to 1977. He was a player/manager for one season and managed the Mets for a total of five seasons.

As a player, Torre was a nine-time All-Star, one-time National League MVP, and Gold Glove winner. Plus, he was the NL batting champion and RBI leader in 1971 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 1996, Torre became the manager of the Yankees and the rest is history. In 12 years, Torre had a record of 1173-767 and led his team to four World Series wins and six American League pennants in total. Torre was at the helm of the dynasty and was instrumental in developing the “Core Four”, comprised of Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, and Mariano Rivera.

He won AL Manager of the Year twice and had his iconic No. 6 retired by the Yankees. He is fifth all-time in wins as a manager with 2,326. After such an eventful career, Torre deserves to do something less demanding.