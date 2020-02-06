New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton shows off his new personal gym, and his various collections, at his Texas home.

New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton has a new personal gym.

In a video posted by the Yankees, Britton gives us a tour of his new gym at his house in Austin, Texas that his wife designed.

He uses it for strength training and also practices throwing there. He even records himself throwing on camera and sends the footage to the new Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake as well as the pitching staff so they can break it down and let him know what he needs to work on.

He has a jersey display on the wall, including a signed Montreal Expos Vladimir Guerrero jersey from their time together in Baltimore. He keeps a special edition Gatorade cooler in there from the Orioles’ last series against the Yankees in the Bronx during Derek Jeter’s final season. He also has a collection of cleats that he hopes to expand and use as a display.

Twenty-twenty will be Britton’s second full season with the Yankees. It looks like he left his injury woes behind in Baltimore, and he has grown to become an instrumental part of the Yankees’ elite bullpen. After an overall extremely successful offseason, the Yankees are the favorite to win the World Series, and it will be difficult for them to do so without Britton.

Although he has not really been used as a closer in the Bronx, he has settled into the role of set-up man quite nicely and even manages to get the job done if he is called upon earlier. In 61.1 IP in 2019, Britton boasted a 1.91 ERA, 1.141 WHIP, 234 ERA+, and 3.74 FIP.

The two-time All-Star will look to replicate what he did last year and maybe be even better in 2020.