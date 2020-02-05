Pete Rose is looking for MLB to remove his lifetime ban, as the ripple effects from the Houston Astros scandal keep rolling in for Rob Manfred.

The Houston Astros’ scandal has changed the way players and teams have been punished. It was an unprecedented event with unprecedented consequences. So, of course, past bans should be in question.

Pete Rose was suspended for life after gambling while manager of the Cincinnati Reds and then lying about it for a long time. He’s appealed the decision multiple times to no avail. However, he may have a case now.

That’s why According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Pete Rose is appealing yet again.

Pete Rose has petitioned MLB and the Hall of Fame for reinstatement based on the recent Astros penalties. Rose “does not dispute the severity of his violations,” according to the filing, but in light of the recent rulings suggests his lifetime ban is “disproportionate” — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 5, 2020

None of the Houston Astros players were suspended for their roles in the cheating scandal. A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow were only suspended for a year. How is it fair Rose was suspended for life?

Considering the new suspensions, it’s clear that Rose’s lifetime ban is disproportionate. That’s why he wants to be reinstated and placed on the Hall of Fame ballot.

If Jon Heyman is any indication, Rose would have a case to be enshrined as well.

I’m waiting in a jury room so I feel the need to rule: I’d say Pete should at least be allowed to appear on the Hall of Fame ballot. Also, I’d vote for him. Yes, he bet on baseball. Yes, he lied about it. Fir a long time. But he’s a Hall of Fame player. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 5, 2020

It’s likely that Rose would face a similar split to Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. Players who deserve to be in the hall based on any number of measures, but who are forever tainted.

That said, whether or not he should or could be enshrined isn’t the question. The question is whether or not the Houston Astros’ scandal resets how MLB should rule on major scandals.

Pete Rose and many baseball reports believe it should. On the other hand, most baseball purists don’t believe it should, mostly because those same purists believe that the Houston Astros and their players got off way too light.

A resolution should come sometime before the season. It’ll be interesting to see how Manfred deals with Rose, and if it changes his view on the Astros players.