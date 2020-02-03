Following his offseason surgery, New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit couldn’t be happier to return to the field for the 2020 campaign.

After battling a sports hernia last season, Luke Voit is very excited for the upcoming campaign to begin. During the 2019 season, the veteran first baseman required multiple stints on the injured list. This included a trip that kept him out nearly a month due to his core setback.

Thankfully for Voit, he was able to have the hernia removed just after the New York Yankees were eliminated from last year’s postseason.

While driving down to the Yankees’ spring training complex in Tampa Bay, the 28-year-old described his health status to George A. King III of the New York Post. He also noted how he’s in the best shape of his entire career.

“I have never felt any better in my life. It’s everything,” Voit said. “I feel faster, more agile and my strength is back.”

Based on his comments, it appears that Voit’s rehab program has allowed him to significantly improve his conditioning this winter. The 6-foot-3 first baseman hasn’t played more than 118 games in a season throughout his major-league career. Thus, his new physique could definitely benefit him in 2020.

Along with portraying excitement over his offseason workouts, the veteran also revealed how he views his team heading into the spring.

“One of the best teams in baseball,” Voit explained. “It’s an elite team, elite starting pitching and an elite lineup.”

Despite his encouraging health, Voit won’t be guaranteed the starting first base position for 2020. This spring, the Yankees will be attempting to move Miguel Andujar over to that spot from third base.

In addition, Mike Ford has earned himself an opportunity to receive regular playing time at first base during spring training.

Nonetheless, it appears that Voit may have a slight lead in the race for the starting job.

Last season, Voit racked up 510 plate appearances. Across those opportunities, he produced 21 doubles, 21 home runs (career-high), 62 RBI’s, and a slash line of .263/.378/.464/.842. He also finished with a .200 ISO, a .345 BABIP, a 126 wRC+, and a 1.7 fWAR rating.

If Voit is able to stay healthy throughout the season, his newly-improved health could assist him in winning the everyday spot at first base. Not to mention, he could also serve as an impact player within the middle of the ballclub’s explosive lineup.