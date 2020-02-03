The New York Yankees have invited 19 non-roster players, including two top-10 prospects, to spring training.

The New York Yankees have invited 19 non-roster players to spring training. The list includes 14 minor-league signings and features two of their top 10 prospects, RHP Clarke Schmidt and RHP Alexander Vizcaino.

Here is the complete list:

RHP Domingo Acevedo

LHP Luis Avilan

C Kellin Deglan

OF Zack Granite

RHP David Hale

INF/OF Rosell Herrera

C Chris Iannetta

C Erik Kratz

LHP Tyler Lyons

OF Thomas Milone

RHP Dan Otero

C Wynston Sawyer

C Josh Thole

RHP Nick Tropeano

OF Trey Amburgey

INF Chris Gittens

INF Kyle Holder

RHP Clarke Schmidt

RHP Alexander Vizcaíno

— New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 3, 2020

All eyes will be on Schmidt and Vizcaino, the Yankees’ No. 2 and 9 ranked prospects, respectively.

In 19 games in 2019, Schmidt posted an ERA of 3.47 and WHIP of 1.18. Schmidt appears to be ready for a call-up and it will not be a surprise to see him in the Bronx this year. Twenty-two-year-old Vizcaino is not as far along as Schmidt, but fans will be excited to see how the Yankees top-ten prospect does this spring.

Avilan is 30 years old and has spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and, most recently in 2019, the New York Mets. He is a relief pitcher with a career ERA of 3.28, 1.248 WHIP, 121 ERA+, and 3.41 FIP in 340.2 IP.

Granite, 27, signed a minor-league with the Yankees in November. In 40 games with the Minnesota Twins, Granite had a slash line of .237/.321/.290 with an OPS of .611 and OPS+ of 66.

Pitchers Hale and Lyons are coming back to the Yankees. Hale posted a 3.11 ERA, 1.221 WHIP, 144 ERA+, and 3.32 FIP with them in 20 games last year. Lyons posted a 4.15 ERA, 1.038 WHIP, 111 ERA+, and 5.98 FIP in 11 games with the Bombers.

Herrera was signed by the Yankees last month. He spent time in the majors with the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, and Miami Marlins. In 149 career games, the 27-year-old has a slash line of .225/.286/.316 with an OPS of .602 and OPS+ of 64.

Veteran catchers Iannetta, Kratz, and Thole, as well as minor-leaguer Sawyer, will be joining the team. Kratz has returned to the Yankees after spending some time with the Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, and Tampa Bay Rays.

Otero, whose minor-league signing was revealed today, showed signs of brilliance with the Cleveland Indians in 2016 and 2017. The Yankees will see if the soon-to-be 35-year-old can tap into that reserve once again.

Tropeano signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees last month after having spent the vast majority of his career with the Los Angeles Angels. Former first-round pick Kyle Holder has also been invited.

It will be interesting to monitor the performances of these invitees in spring training and see which of them will end up making the team.