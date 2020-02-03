New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has to be a psychic. There’s no other explanation for his miraculous Super Bowl prediction.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone joined the world of Super Bowl predictions on Sunday prior to the game. Not only did he get the team right, but he also predicted the exact score.

FWIW- I’m goin w the Chiefs. 31-20. #SuperBowlLIV — Aaron Boone (@AaronBoone) February 2, 2020

That’s absolutely crazy.

It’s hard enough to get the 50-50 guess of who’ll win right, let alone the actual score. To show how absolutely absurd Boone’s prediction is, let’s look at the 2019-20 NFL season.

Two-hundred-and-sixty-seven games were played in the NFL during this past season, including the playoffs. Only one of those games finished with a score of 31-20, the Super Bowl. That’s the only one.

For Boone, to be able to guess the correct score means one of two things. One, he’s extremely lucky and needs to go out and buy a lottery ticket right now. Two, he’s actually a psychic who can see the future.

Considering the drastic improvements the Yankees made after Boone was hired to replace Joe Girardi, one wouldn’t be chastised for thinking it’s option two.

Hopefully, Aaron Boone will bring that fortune-telling to the field for the 2020 season. Even if he’s not a psychic, the Yankees could sure use the luck. After the injury catastrophe that was 2019, the Yankees would love to stay healthy in 2020.