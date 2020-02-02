Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez parties in the crowd at the Super Bowl 54 halftime show.

On Sunday night, Andy Reid finally hoisted the Lombardi Trophy as a head coach. The Kansas City Chiefs — led by the game’s MVP Patrick Mahomes — ousted the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54. Mahomes adds two huge accomplishments to his collection, as he additionally won the NFL MVP in 2018.

As usual, the big game had a stellar halftime show, with this year’s edition including popstars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. And in the crowd partying with the fans was none other than Alex Rodriguez, former New York Yankees slugger and current fiancée to J-Lo.

.@AROD was in the crowd cheering on J-Lo 🕺pic.twitter.com/KiC7HoDnv0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2020

Shakira took control of the stage to begin, with J-Lo stealing the show thereafter.

A-Rod and Lopez have been together since February of 2017. They became engaged in March of 2019.

The Chiefs have now won their first Super Bowl in 50 years. Their last title came when they won Super Bowl 4 by a score of 23-7 over the Minnesota Vikings.

Mahomes tossed a pair of touchdowns in his first appearance in the big game. He additionally racked up 286 yards through the air along with 28 yards and one score on the ground. Touchdown passes were to running back Damien Williams and tight end Travis Kelce.

Speaking of Williams, the veteran back carried the ball 17 times for 104 yards and one score.

The losing team was led by Jimmy Garoppolo, who racked up 219 yards and one score through the air on 20-of-31 passing. The lone touchdown pass was to fullback Kyle Juszczyk.