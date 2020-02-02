New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is making a mistake by going with J.A. Happ as the team’s fifth starter.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced that J.A. Happ would be the team’s fifth starter. After the Yankees made the biggest move of the offseason, by signing starting pitcher Gerrit Cole to a mega-deal, rumors began to swirl that they would look to move Happ.

Cashman debunked those rumors recently, saying that Happ is very much a part of the 2020 starting rotation. On YES Network’s “Yankees Hot Stove,” Cashman said he’s confident that Happ will show an improvement in 2020. He also noted Happ’s improvement in the second half of last season.

Happ, 37, will make $17 million this year. If the Yankees are truly serious about hanging onto Happ, they are making a huge mistake.

Even though Happ did improve in the second half of last season—he gave up just five runs in his last 27.3 IP—he was still one of the worst pitchers in baseball. He finished the year with a 4.91 ERA, 1.295 WHIP, 90 ERA+, and 5.22 FIP in 161.1 IP. Because of his immense struggles during the regular season, he was left out of the rotation in both the ALDS and ALCS.

Now that the Yankees have Cole, Happ’s presence on the team is even less of a necessity. Cashman’s position in regards to the fifth starting spot is somewhat understandable: Domingo German is going to miss at least the first two months of the season as part of his suspension, and even so, his future with the organization is still unclear. Additionally, no one knows just how reliable Jordan Montgomery can be as a starter moving forward.

The Yankees acquired Happ in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018 when he became an All-Star for the first time in his career. He looked rejuvenated upon arriving in the Bronx. Over 63.2 innings, he posted a 2.69 ERA, 1.052 WHIP, and 7-0 record. Things really began to fall off for him in his last start of the 2018 regular season when he allowed four earned runs in six innings pitched.

This carried into his sole postseason start of 2018 when he allowed five earned runs in two innings. Happ has been a consistently decent pitcher throughout the majority of his career. He has a career ERA of 3.99, 1.308 WHIP, 103 ERA+, and 4.21 FIP over the span of 13 years.

Taking all of that into consideration, nothing Happ has done, especially recently, should have warranted such a contract. The veteran is gobbling up a roster spot and money that can be allocated elsewhere.

In other (simpler) words: the Yankees need to move him. It’s much easier to keep young guys like Montgomery or German, who won’t cost as much.

Nonetheless, why would they want to keep Happ? By trading Happ, the Yankees can free up payroll and give the younger pitchers a chance. It’s extremely unlikely that Happ will have a great season next year. He’s not getting any younger.

If the Yankees were to come to the realization that they want to try to trade Happ, they would most likely need to add a prospect to the deal and/or eat some of his 2020 salary. He is coming off a horrible season, and at the ripe age of 37, teams will need more of an incentive to trade for him. He is a veteran with experience, even in the playoffs, so he would make a positive addition to many rotations.

The Yankees have financial obligations to many players and Happ cannot be one of them. Keeping him around will prove to be a mistake.