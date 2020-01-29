Rob Lep and STAT Sports interviews famed New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling about his storied career and what lies ahead.

John Sterling lives every single New York Yankees fans’ dream: to be the play-by-play voice of the Yankees. Sterling called 5,060 consecutive games from 1989 through July 2019. It wasn’t until a before health issues cropped up that Sterling missed four games in 2019.

He’s broadcasted five Yankees World Series titles (1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2009). Sterling completed his 31st season behind the microphone for the Bombers in 2019.

“I knew what I was going to do when I was 10 years old,” Sterling recalled. “I have four kids. They don’t know what they’re gonna do and they’re all in college. I never allowed myself to dream I’d be the Yankee announcer… I just knew I was gonna go on the air.”

After eight years broadcasting in Atlanta for WSB Radio and Turner Sports, Sterling got promoted to the big leagues—the Yankees’ radio play-by-play job.

“I got a phone call from someone at WABC. I couldn’t believe it. I got the Yankee job without an audition… this is my 31st year. It’s worked out is what I’m saying.”

Sterling is known so well for iconic home run calls. Some fan favorites include “An A-bomb for A-Rod (Alex Rodrguez),” “Don’t ya know, Robbie Cano (Robinson Cano),” and “Yes In-Didi (Didi Gregorius).”

“I started it with Bern, Baby Bern and it’s taken off. Now I have to get something for every new Yankee that comes. I’m very happy that it’s taken off and been accepted so well.”

The Yankees finished 103-59 in 2019, clinching their first American League East division title since 2012. They did so despite over 30 players landing on the injured list.

“A very unusual season because of the injuries to their best players and the extraordinary time they lost,” Sterling said. “Aaron Boone just lost the Manager of the Year. My goodness, he should’ve been Manager of the Year. Look who he was without. Phenomenal exciting year.”

The Yankees have plenty of reasons to be excited for the upcoming 2020 season with Spring Training rapidly approaching in February.

Sterling tends to agree.

“The way I look at life: next year’s gonna be better.”

Follow Rob on Twitter @RobLep1.