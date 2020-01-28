It looks like the New York Yankees rebuild of their farm system after mass graduations in 2017 and 2018 is going well.

The New York Yankees had one of the best farm systems in baseball not too long ago. With players like Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres leading the way, the future looked bright. The hype was real for the Yankees, who have now won at least 100 games in back-to-back years.

The issue was that the Yankees farm system became bare. With all their top talent in the majors, there was no one left in the minors. It led some to question how sustainable this run would be for the Yankees, especially from the pitching side.

That shouldn’t be as big a fear now. MLB Pipeline has three Yankee prospects in its 2020 top-100 list this year.

The first on the list is outfielder Jasson Dominguez at 54. Dominguez debuts on the list despite never having played a game of professional baseball. He’ll turn 17 next week, making him the youngest player on MLB Pipeline’s top 100.

Not much is known about Dominguez other than the fact he’s considered a true five-tool talent. He’s drawn comparisons to the likes of Mike Trout, Bo Jackson, and Mickey Mantle. Those are the lofty expectations for this kid.

International prospects are always risky, and Dominguez is no exception. He’s so young and hasn’t played a game yet. That said, there isn’t a more exciting prospect in baseball right now.

Next is righty pitcher Clarke Schmidt at 88. Schmidt was the team’s first-round pick in 2017 and dealt with injuries since. He was finally healthy in 2019 and put on a show. He shot through the Yankee system all the way up to Double-A. Schmidt was dominant at every stop.

There are still health concerns but Schmidt has the projects as a middle-rotation starter. He’ll be 24-years-old in a few weeks, making him an older prospect for his level of competition. That’s why he’s not listed higher.

If all goes well, Schmidt could potentially see time with the Yankees as early as 2020. Don’t expect a full-time role for him until 2021 at the earliest.

Deivi Garcia comes in at 92. Yankees fans know Garcia by now. He’s a strikeout machine who appeared out of nowhere last season. He struggled in Triple-A Scranton derailing his breakout season. He also has issues with his height at just 5-foot-9.

Garcia could help the Yankees in 2020 as a starter or a reliever. Coming out of the bullpen seems more likely at this point.