Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios honored fallen NBA legend Kobe Bryant before his fourth-round match at the Australian Open.

One of tennis’ most entertaining players, Nick Kyrgios, honored the legacy of Kobe Bryant before his fourth-round match.

.@NickKyrgios pays tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing No. 8 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/71zuUtUke7 — IMG Tennis (@IMGTennis) January 27, 2020

Sadly, Kygrios was not allowed to wear the jersey during the match. Tennis events have strict dress codes during matches although the Australian Open is the laxest of the major events though, which allowed Kygrios to wear the jersey during warmups.

It was a touching moment that earned a standing ovation from the crowd in Melbourne, Australia. Kygrios’ opponent Rafael Nadal also sent his condolences to the Bryant family.

I woke up this morning with the horrible news of the tragic death of one of the greatest sportsman in the world. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 27, 2020

After winning the match 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, Nadal spoke of his close friend and fellow Spaniard, Pau Gasol, who he knew was going through a difficult time. Gasol and Bryant won two championships together with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This is just another example showing that Kobe Bryant’s legacy was international. Major stars from Australia and Spain felt the pain of his loss. Tennis fans in Australia felt the pain of Kobe’s death. He was as big a star as any athlete in the world and his untimely death has been felt all over the globe.

If nothing else, the Bryant family can take pride in the fact that Kobe touched so many lives. He meant so much to so many people and his loss was an earth-shattering event.

As much as his loss hurts them, they should feel the love the world is giving. Hopefully, the Bryants will overcome this loss one day. Until then, the whole world is behind them.