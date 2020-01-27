MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 27: Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks at his post match press conference on day eight of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
(Photo by Jonathan DiMaggio/Getty Images)

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios honored fallen NBA legend Kobe Bryant before his fourth-round match at the Australian Open. 

One of tennis’ most entertaining players, Nick Kyrgios, honored the legacy of Kobe Bryant before his fourth-round match.

Sadly, Kygrios was not allowed to wear the jersey during the match. Tennis events have strict dress codes during matches although the Australian Open is the laxest of the major events though, which allowed Kygrios to wear the jersey during warmups.

It was a touching moment that earned a standing ovation from the crowd in Melbourne, Australia. Kygrios’ opponent Rafael Nadal also sent his condolences to the Bryant family.

After winning the match 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, Nadal spoke of his close friend and fellow Spaniard, Pau Gasol, who he knew was going through a difficult time. Gasol and Bryant won two championships together with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This is just another example showing that Kobe Bryant’s legacy was international. Major stars from Australia and Spain felt the pain of his loss. Tennis fans in Australia felt the pain of Kobe’s death. He was as big a star as any athlete in the world and his untimely death has been felt all over the globe.

If nothing else, the Bryant family can take pride in the fact that Kobe touched so many lives. He meant so much to so many people and his loss was an earth-shattering event.

As much as his loss hurts them, they should feel the love the world is giving. Hopefully, the Bryants will overcome this loss one day. Until then, the whole world is behind them.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU