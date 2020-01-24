The New York Yankees plan to try Miguel Andujar at some new positions in spring training to deal with the infield logjam.

Miguel Andujar will get some reps at first base and in left field in spring training, GM Brian Cashman said during a YES Network appearance. Bryan Hoch of MLB.com later posted the news to Twitter.

ICYMI: Miguel Andujar has been told to prepare for spring reps at 1B and LF in addition to 3B, Brian Cashman told the @YESNetwork yesterday. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) January 24, 2020

Andujar, who turns 25 in March, missed all but 12 games last year after undergoing shoulder surgery. Gio Urshela hit .314 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI in his absence, and Andujar must now play well at other positions to make the Opening Day roster.

All in all, it makes sense. Andujar hit .297 with 27 home runs and 92 RBI as a rookie, plus an astounding 47 doubles. However, he was also the worst defensive third baseman in baseball and had a defensive runs saved (DRS) of -25. At the time of his injury, he was working hard to improve his defense.

But now Andujar must try his luck at other positions. First base could be ideal, as Luke Voit isn’t a great fielder, but Andujar’s issues in the field speak for themselves. The versatile DJ LeMahieu is also an option, though he’s more likely to open the season at second base.

Left field, on the other hand, is a different story. Brett Gardner will be in center as Aaron Hicks recovers from Tommy John surgery, and Giancarlo Stanton should be the primary DH after losing most of 2019 to injury. This way, all Andujar really has to do is utilize his strong throwing arm and beat out Clint Frazier for the job.

However, most important of all is that Miguel Andujar remains healthy regardless of what position he plays. His bat speaks for itself, so here’s hoping the Yankees find a role for him in their quest for a championship.