New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman seemingly believes there’s more dirt to come in the recent MLB sign-stealing debacle.

The Houston Astros’ 2017 World Series championship already has an asterisk next to it, courtesy of their technological sign stealing. And New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman apparently believes even more history will be rewritten soon.

“This [sign-stealing] story hasn’t been fully resolved,” Cashman said during a recent interview with YES Network. The focus of the interview was the Yankees’ reaction to the MLB finding proof that Houston stole signs from catchers with a camera in 2017.

"This story hasn't been fully resolved." Yankees GM Brian Cashman shares his thoughts on the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/thIMgzgUF1 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 24, 2020

In the same discussion, the long-time Yankees executive said the MLB is looking “to really shed light on some of the things that were occurring down in Houston.” He also couldn’t help but remind everyone that there’s “a pending review of another franchise.”

That organization is, of course, the Boston Red Sox. The Bosox won the 2018 World Series, one year after the Astros used nefarious tactics to take the crown. Leading Boston to their latest championship was none other than Alex Cora, the Astros’ bench coach in 2017.

Both teams blocked the Yankees’ path to championships in the last three seasons. New York fell to Houston in the 2017 ALCS, lost to Boston in the 2018 ALDS, and they were again taken out by the Astros in the 2019 ALCS.

Obviously, now is an emotional time for the New York Yankees and their fans.

CC Sabathia destroyed Houston in heated, NSFW fashion on his R2C2 podcast. Bombers manager Aaron Boone said in a YES Network interview that it took him days to process his feelings after learning about the Astros’ cheating ways.

Heads have rolled all around the league following the scandal. Houston manager A.J. Hinch got the boot along with the team’s GM, Jeff Luhnow; Cora left his job in Boston; and Carlos Beltran, also a member of the 2017 Astros, was ousted less than three months into his gig as manager of the New York Mets.

That’s great and all, but even if MLB demotes teams caught cheating to single-A, it won’t be enough. Only a time machine and violent date with a certain centerfield camera in Houston can fix this mess.