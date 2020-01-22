Jasson Dominguez, Clarke Schmidt and Deivi Garcia represent the New York Yankees on Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects List for 2020.

Baseball America’s top 100 prospects list for 2020 was revealed on Wednesday, and three New York Yankees made the cut. Outfielder Jasson Dominguez and right-handed pitchers Clarke Schmidt and Deivi Garcia came in at numbers 38, 62 and 65, respectively.

Dominguez’s name is becoming increasingly popular in the baseball world. MLB.com referred to him as “the teenage Mike Trout” and FanGraphs has called him a “generational talent.” The fact that he is just 16 years old and is ranked as the 38th best prospect in baseball is absurd.

Dominguez is a switch-hitting outfielder who displays amazing power and even great speed, which is odd for a player of his size and big build. Billy Hamilton, who is the fastest player in the game, ran a 6.2 60-yard dash. Dominguez ran it at 6.3.

Baseball America gave him a 65 overall grade and a 70 power grade, both unheard of for a kid that young. His speed, size, power and the fact that he is a switch-hitter have resulted in him being compared to Mickey Mantle.

Even though Dominguez has yet to make his debut in professional baseball the Yankees, as well as the baseball universe, have very high hopes for this young stud.

Schmidt was selected by the Yankees in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft but did not play until 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

In 27 games in the minors, he had an ERA of 3.39 and a WHIP of 1.13. His pitching arsenal consists of a fastball, curveball, and changeup, all of which are fantastic.

Schmidt’s name has been coming up as of late, especially after the great season he had last year, and it seems like the 23-year-old will be making his MLB debut in 2020.

The Yankees’ rotation seems to be set in stone at the moment, but no one should be surprised if he is used as a bullpen arm next season.

Garcia was signed by the Yankees in 2015 and has risen through the ranks very quickly. In 293.2 IP in the minors, Garcia boasted a 3.37 ERA and 1.14 WHIP.

His most devastating weapon is his curveball, but he also has a good fastball and a decent changeup that has improved. Because of how quickly Garcia moved from Single-A to Triple-A last year, many expected him to make the team in 2019.

Because of that, even though he is just 20 years old, there is a good chance Garcia will be called up to the majors in 2020.