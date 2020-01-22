A video from The Players’ Tribune captures the moment Derek Jeter and his family first learned he was elected into the Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday night, baseball fans around the world finally witnessed Derek Jeter‘s election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. It was a moment everyone was expecting, but the discussion was if the New York Yankees legend would be chosen unanimously. Sadly, that did not happen, being that one writer out of 397 didn’t have Jeter on their ballot.

Regardless, Jeter is being recognized on the highest of honors. And on Wednesday, The Players’ Tribune released a video portraying when Jeter and his family first learned of the news.

A phone call 25 years in the making. pic.twitter.com/hy5cfeuCAr — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 22, 2020

Jeter sat beside his wife Hannah, his daughters Story and Bella, his mother Dorothy, and his father Sanderson. The longtime Yankees legend received a call, one that was made by Jack O’Connell, a member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

O’Connell thus broke the news that Jeter would be one of the newest members of baseball’s most exclusive club.

“I told you five years ago about making this call and I kept my promise,” O’Connell told Jeter.

It goes without saying that the former shortstop is highly deserving of this honor. For 20 years, 2,747 games, and 12,602 plate appearances, he played the game the correct way. The 45-year-old earned 14 trips to the All-Star Game and was a five-time World Series Champion.

Jeter additionally won five Gold Glove Awards and five Silver Slugger Awards.

Despite the fact that he didn’t receive a unanimous vote, Jeter will continue to be recognized as one of the most impactful players to ever step foot on a baseball field.