Larry Walker accepts Hall of Fame induction in a SpongeBob shirt (Video)

By
Kyle Newman
-

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! Larry Walker showed off the famous sponge during his Hall of Fame acceptance.

It took 10 long years for Larry Walker to finally get enough votes to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He didn’t think it would happen. Most prognosticators didn’t think it would happen, either.

Maybe that’s why the former NL MVP was wearing a SpongeBob SquarePants shirt during his acceptance speech.

No need to adjust your computer or phone. Larry Walker, a 53-year-old man, is wearing a SpongeBob shirt. He’s not just wearing it, he’s wearing it on national television as he accepts the greatest honor of his life.

There are no words to describe how the 10-year-old inside me feels right now. This is the coolest thing that my inner child has ever seen, and I’m not alone.

The internet flipped when they saw Walker’s shirt. Here are some of the highlights.

The fun hasn’t stopped there. On Wednesday, Walker and Derek Jeter had their first press conference as Hall of Famers, and Jeter said what everyone was thinking.

Here’s to two legends, Larry Walker and SpongeBob SquarePants. They are now both immortalized. One for his contributions to baseball, and the other for his contributions to children’s television.

Neither will ever be forgotten.

