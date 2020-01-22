Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! Larry Walker showed off the famous sponge during his Hall of Fame acceptance.

It took 10 long years for Larry Walker to finally get enough votes to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He didn’t think it would happen. Most prognosticators didn’t think it would happen, either.

Maybe that’s why the former NL MVP was wearing a SpongeBob SquarePants shirt during his acceptance speech.

Today was an emotional roller coaster for Larry Walker.@Cdnmooselips33 l #HOF2020 pic.twitter.com/k5SGeMyrV4 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 21, 2020

No need to adjust your computer or phone. Larry Walker, a 53-year-old man, is wearing a SpongeBob shirt. He’s not just wearing it, he’s wearing it on national television as he accepts the greatest honor of his life.

There are no words to describe how the 10-year-old inside me feels right now. This is the coolest thing that my inner child has ever seen, and I’m not alone.

The internet flipped when they saw Walker’s shirt. Here are some of the highlights.

Larry Walker got the news about making the Hall of Fame while wearing a SpongeBob shirt Get that shirt inducted too, imo pic.twitter.com/Di3koeduLj — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 21, 2020

Larry Walker: Hall of Famer, dog owner, Spongebob Shirt wearer. ENORMOUS MOOD pic.twitter.com/0rrnK4AFqk — FanSided MLB (@FanSidedMLB) January 21, 2020

Larry Walker learned of his HOF induction while wearing a Spongebob shirt. Legend. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) January 21, 2020

The fun hasn’t stopped there. On Wednesday, Walker and Derek Jeter had their first press conference as Hall of Famers, and Jeter said what everyone was thinking.

Larry Walker likes the HOF jersey more than the Spongebob shirt he wore yesterday… Jeter disagrees 😂 (via @Cut4)pic.twitter.com/YgmPwiV2eI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) January 22, 2020

Here’s to two legends, Larry Walker and SpongeBob SquarePants. They are now both immortalized. One for his contributions to baseball, and the other for his contributions to children’s television.

Neither will ever be forgotten.