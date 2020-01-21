Oddsmakers published over/under win totals for the 2020 MLB season on Monday. The New York Yankees are the only team with an over/under above 100.

MLB pundits trying to formulate the splashiest takes can make all the predictions they want. When people who actually put their money where their mouths are prognosticating the New York Yankees season, pay attention.

Those pragmatic powers have now spoken, delivering glorious news for Bombers fans.

According to Odds Shark, the 2020 Yankees are by far the best team in MLB. Their over/under of 101.5 wins is three games higher than the next best team, and 10 games higher than the next best AL team.

2020 American League win totals (5Dimes): NYY 101.5

MIN 91.5

TB 90.5

OAK 89.5

BOS 88.5

CLE 87.5

LAA 85.5

CWS 83.5

TEX 78.5

TOR 75.5

SEA 67.5

KC 65.5

DET 56.5

BAL 55.5

HOU N/A — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 20, 2020

2020 National League win totals (5Dimes): LAD 98.5

ATL 91.5

WAS 89.5

STL 88.5

CHC 86.5

NYM 86.5

PHI 85.5

CIN 83.5

MIL 83.5

SD 83.5

ARI 82.5

COL 74.5

PIT 71.5

SF 71.5

MIA 64.5 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 20, 2020

Looking at the AL East, Odds Shark predicts the Tampa Bay Rays will be New York’s stiffest divisional competition, with 90.5 wins. The Boston Red Sox are predicted to finish in third place with 88.5 victories.

Unsurprisingly, the Baltimore Orioles are expected to compile the worst record in baseball in 2020. 5Dimes pegged the O’s for just 55.5 wins, which would actually be an improvement on the team’s 54 successes in 2019.

The Houston Astros, who are tangled up in a sign-stealing scandal, currently have a conspicuous N/A next to their name. The team fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for their involvement in the debacle.

It doesn’t help that Houston lost Gerrit Cole in free agency, when the Yankees backed up a Brinks truck for the ace starter.

The over/under odds are simply the latest proof that expectations are stratospheric for the New York Yankees in 2020. The resulting pressure will only increase as the season approaches.