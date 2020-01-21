Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez congratulates former teammate and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter via Twitter.

On Tuesday, New York Yankees fans witnessed the moment they’d all been waiting for. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released their Hall of Fame elections, with Derek Jeter nearly receiving a unanimous vote. Jeter would’ve been just the second unanimously-selected player into the Hall if it weren’t for the one writer out of 397 that didn’t have him on their ballot.

Regardless, Jeter is now a member of Cooperstown in his first year of eligibility. Numerous others have come together to congratulate the well-deserved legend, including Alex Rodriguez. Jeter and A-Rod played together in the Bronx from 2004-13.

To The Captain Derek Jeter – congratulations on taking your rightful place in the Baseball Hall of Fame where you will be, for eternity, as one of history’s greatest players, at any position, in any era. pic.twitter.com/nRJaeT8Vmm — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 22, 2020

Rodriguez missed the entire 2014 campaign (Jeter’s last in the league) due to a suspension for violating the league’s Performance Enhancing Drugs policy. Nonetheless, he and Jeter were a dynamic duo, leading the ballclub to a World Series title in 2009.

The two additionally played with each other on multiple All-Star teams, teaming up in the Midsummer Classic in 1998, 2000-02, 2004, 2006-08, 2010, and 2011.

A-Rod won’t be eligible to be on the Hall of Fame election ballot until the 2022 class comes along.

With what Jeter was able to do throughout his career, it’s amazing one writer left him off their ballot. The Captain won five World Series Titles, earned trips to 14 All-Star Games, was a five-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a five-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Regardless of the one non-vote, Jeter has made his way to Cooperstown. He played the game the right way, and now he’s being recognized in the highest of honors.