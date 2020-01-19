It’s no secret that Patrick Mahomes can beat you with his arm, but the superstar quarterback is no slouch rushing the ball either.

Is there any way to stop Patrick Mahomes? It doesn’t look like it right now. After trailing 17-7 in the first half, Mahomes led his team to 14 unanswered points, capping that stretch off with a jaw-dropping touchdown run during a two-minute drive.

The 27-yard run began with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback buying time and keeping his eyes downfield. However, after two missed tackles behind the line of scrimmage, the quarterback took off with daylight in front of him. There was no stopping the former MVP.

It looks as if the Tennessee Titans defenders are laying up, almost expecting someone else to make the tackle. The score gave the Chiefs a 21-17 lead at the half.

Mahomes was responsible for all three first-half touchdowns. He’s shining on the big stage, throwing for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 14-for-20 passing in the first half.

The Chiefs have two quarters to hold onto their lead and finally head back to the Super Bowl. The last time the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl was in 1970 when Hank Stram was roaming the sidelines.

Mahomes and Kansas City just narrowly missed making the Super Bowl last season. The Chiefs fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in overtime of the AFC championship game.

Whichever team advances to the Super Bowl will face the winner of the NFC championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.