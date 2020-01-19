Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Dennis Kelly makes history as the heaviest player to ever catch a postseason touchdown pass.

What’s better than a big boy catching a touchdown pass? In the AFC championship game, the Tennessee Titans decided to get creative with their goal-line play call and it paid off in a big way.

Offensive lineman Dennis Kelly came in as an eligible receiver, but the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t account for him due to the fact that running back Derrick Henry is such a threat in the run game. Kelly just throws a quick block before disengaging and leaking out for the touchdown.

There are few things better than one of the big boys catching a TD pass. Dennis Kelly does it big. pic.twitter.com/i90hXjMpCy — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) January 19, 2020

The touchdown is oddly historic. The 321-pound offensive lineman becomes the heaviest player to catch a touchdown pass in NFL history.

This is actually the second touchdown pass Kelly has caught this season. In another goal-line situation during Week 12, the offensive lineman caught a one-yard touchdown amidst a 42-20 blowout win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel knows what it’s like to catch an unexpected touchdown pass in a big spot. While he was a player with the New England Patriots, the linebacker snagged a crucial touchdown en route to a win in Super Bowl 38

The Titans snuck into the playoffs as a six-seed, but they are pushing all the right buttons so far. Vrabel’s squad and Chiefs are trading blows through two quarters.

Although the Kelly touchdown gave the Titans a 17-7 lead, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has led his team to 14 unanswered points and a 21-17 lead. Tennessee will look to shut down Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs in the second half.