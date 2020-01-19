With all the news emerging regarding the cheating Houston Astros, the New York Yankees have responded in their own entertaining ways.

In the middle of January, before the 2020 season has even begun, the entire baseball world is in shambles. With one nine-page report, the Houston Astros have become public enemy to everyone in Major League Baseball, not just the New York Yankees.

The Houston Astros have ended two out of the last three seasons for the Yankees and ultimately earned World Series appearances in both seasons, as well as one title. Now, the legitimacy of that title has come into question with the MLB’s investigation and proof of the Houston Astros cheating in the regular and postseason.

Now, players are furious over the scandal, reacting via social media their displeasure for the team challenging the integrity of the game as they know it. The Yankees are no exception. Their players have been taking to social media to give some commentary on the entire scandal.

While not as outspoken as some other current players, the Yankees are still making it known that they are incredibly upset over the whole scandal. Those players include Aroldis Chapman, who posted a pretty telling gif on Twitter, and CC Sabathia, who used his podcast platform and Instagram to express his displeasure.

With Chapman’s declaration, various players commented on the post, including Aaron Judge, Sabathia, Luis Severino and Dellin Betances. And the entire internet found it pretty hilarious.

Many are enjoying these players razzing on the Astros because what the Astros did is inexcusable. There’s no doubt that they deserve to be punished for the extent they went to in order to gain a competitive advantage.

The New York Yankees alone have every right to react to the news as publicly as they want. However, in order to do that, they have to be squeaky clean.

And when we say clean, we mean absolutely nothing against the rules. Yes, everyone was accused of attempting to steal signs. It’s a common practice in baseball. But if the Yankees want to make comments and express their displeasure, they better not be guilty of doing anything else.

Just imagine if some damning information is revealed regarding the New York Yankees and an intricate cheating scandal or even something far worse, the Yankees themselves will look like absolute idiots. They would have trashed the Astros organization and then have to own up to their own mistakes.

Now that would be story to follow.

The consequences would be far worse. They would once again be the most hated organization in Major League Baseball. Acting “holier than thou” and then having to answer to another scandal would just be downright embarrassing, much to the chagrin of every other team in the sport.

The New York Yankees can do whatever they want in this instance. They are not the ones being investigated and the MLB already claimed they will not be doing any investigation into the organization. But do so with some caution.

The last thing Yankees fans want to see are their players on the hot seat. Instead, enjoy the Astros sweating but don’t say anything that might come back to bite.