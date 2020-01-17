The Houston Astros’ scandal has set the baseball world ablaze. Now Trevor Bauer is here to tell fans that cheating is commonplace in MLB.

On Friday, Trevor Bauer did an AMA with Bleacher Report. He allowed baseball fans from across the world to ask him any questions they wanted. Bauer was asked plenty of controversial questions, and he responded in kind.

One of the biggest topics of discussion among fans has been whether or not the Houston Astros’ 2017 title should be vacated. Most fans agree it should after the cheating scandal exposed the Astros. Bauer has a different take,

“No, I don’t. Do I think the outcome was affected by what they did? Yes, probably, but it shouldn’t be vacated.”

Perhaps he’s right. The Astros numbers at home and on the road were very similar. It’s likely that the camera in center field was an unnecessary crutch for an already talented team.

Bauer was also asked about other ways of cheating. Specifically, he was asked about performance-enhancing drugs and how many players take them. Bauer does a great job of explaining how complicated that question really is,

“That’s a great question and it’s complicated,” Bauer said. “There are certain things that you can take legally if you have certain conditions that not everybody is able to take. For example, Adderall if you have ADHD, so that’s technically a ‘performance’ enhancer. A decent number of guys have that. In terms of guys taking something illegally and skirting the rules, I would say I’d put it in the 10-ish% range of the league. I think that gets you close. It’s not 50% but it’s not 0% either.”

Not all players who use performance-enhancing drugs are cheating. Some players need to take drugs like Adderall for real medical conditions. That’s something all fans should keep in mind when any news breaks about a player taking performance-enhancing drugs.

Cheating in MLB is complicated. It’s not something that’s easy to deal with from an organizational level or a personal level.

The only thing that can be said for sure is that MLB needs to do a better job of monitoring teams.