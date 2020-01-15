The New York Yankees have sold off a depth piece for a low-level minor leaguer. Stephen Tarpley may not be much, but he was decent depth.

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees announced that they have traded Stephen Tarpley to the Miami Marlins.

The New York Yankees announced today that they have acquired minor league 3B James Nelson and cash considerations from the Miami Marlins in exchange for LHP Stephen Tarpley. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) January 15, 2020

In return, the Yankees acquire minor leaguer James Nelson and cash consideration.

Tarpley is a name Yankees fans should know. He hasn’t been a staple in the back of their loaded bullpen, but he’s been one of their top depth pieces for a few years now.

Tarpley made his debut in 2018, pitching in 10 games. He pitched to a 3.00 ERA, 2.27 FIP, 13 K/9 and 3.69 BBs/9. At just 25-years-old, Tarpley looked like he was going to be another piece to add to the bullpen for the foreseeable future.

That all came crashing down in the postseason of 2018. Tarpley made one appearance for the Yankees during the playoffs. He allowed three runs in one inning of work, and he was never the same.

Tarpley made the team out of spring training in 2019, but the numbers were disastrous. He pitched to a 6.93 ERA, 5.69 FIP, 12.41 K/9, and 5.47 BB/9. The strikeout numbers are encouraging, but he just wasn’t the same pitcher.

He made 21 appearances for the Yankees last season, but that was it. He was designated for assignment on Jan. 11, 2020. Now he’s been traded to the Miami Marlins where he’ll likely be a staple in their bullpen.

The return for the New York Yankees isn’t much. James Nelson doesn’t rank in the Marlins top 30 prospects. Nelson is a 22-year-old right-handed hitting third base prospect.

He played as high as class A+ in 2019. His best tools are his speed and his defense at third base, though neither is a plus tool. He spent all of 2019 with the Marlins’ A+ affiliate, and he hit .228/.279/.296.

There isn’t much upside for Nelson. He looks like a future bench bat at best. As it stands he doesn’t look like he’ll ever play in the MLB.