The MLB reportedly won’t investigate the New York Yankees for cheating in the midst of the large sign-stealing scandal.

This week has been one to remember if you’re a baseball fan, but one to forget if you’re specifically an Astros or Red Sox fan. On Monday, the league suspended Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch for one year due to their involvement in the recent sign-stealing scandal. Astros owner Jim Crane fired both of them shortly after.

Then, the Boston Red Sox decided to part ways with manager Alex Cora. The 44-year-old was the Astros bench coach during 2017. That season, one in which Houston won the World Series, was one of the campaigns in which the team took part in the illegal activity.

The inclusion of teams almost continued from there though. Due to a quote from Cora in 2019, many felt the New York Yankees could’ve been added to the mix.

“I was joking with somebody that [the Yankees’] biggest free-agent acquisition was Carlos Beltrán,” Cora said while winking at a press conference in 2019, the same year in which Beltrán worked as an advisor to the Yanks, per Scott Thompson of SNY. “I know how he works. He’s helping a lot. They’re paying attention to details and we have to clean our details.”

Nonetheless, the league will reportedly not be investigating the Bombers at all, confirmed by Andy Martino of SNY.

Regarding video of Cora talking about Beltran helping Yankees in '19. MLB sources reaffirm this AM they're not investigating NYY. Video could easily be talking pitch tipping/legal sign stealing. NYY have adamantly denied CB helped them do anything illegal. League corroborates — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) January 15, 2020

Beltrán played his final year in the big leagues with the Astros in 2017 and found his name in the MLB’s report regarding this specific scandal. Carlos is now the manager of the New York Mets, as that organization still has to make a decision on whether they’ll take action against him.

The league has yet to announce Cora’s punishment. Nevertheless, it could end up being an even longer suspension than both Hinch and Luhnow received.